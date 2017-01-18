  • Order Now

    Meet The Tovala.

    The countertop steam oven that cooks Tovala Meals to perfection, using a barcode scanner and data from the cloud. Just scan the barcode, press start, and the Tovala takes it from there.

    You relax - we'll do the meal prep.

    Step 1

    You subscribe, pick your meals, and they show up at your door with sauces and garnishes.

    Step 2

    You put the meal in the Smart Oven, scan the barcode and press start. That's it. Really.

    Step 3

    You do your thing while the meal cooks, then plate and enjoy 15-20 minutes later.

    Get ready to be hungry…

    Here are some Tovala Meals we've served in the past. Our menu changes each week.

    Miso Glazed Salmon

    With Black Bean Quinoa & Cumin Sweet Potatoes
    Gluten-free

    Tofu Stir Fry

    With Black Bean Quinoa & Cumin Sweet Potatoes
    Gluten-free

    Garlic Herb Chicken

    With Black Bean Quinoa & Cumin Sweet Potatoes
    Gluten-free

    Harissa Spiced Salmon

    With Black Bean Quinoa & Cumin Sweet Potatoes
    Gluten-free

    Thai Turkey Meatballs

    with Cilantro Brown Rice, Roasted Green Beans & Hoisin Glaze

    The Tovala App puts you in charge of your Smart Oven.

    Cook your own ingredients with your smartphone. Choose from the app’s list of chef-created recipes, or program the Tovala to steam, bake, and broil to your heart’s content.

    Available on iPhone and Android
    "Taking restaurant cooking to the home kitchen with very little effort. The Tovala oven makes it possible. I am impressed."
    Todd SteinExecutive Chef | 4-Star Restaurant Group

    Risk-Free for 180 Days

    That’s how long you’ll have to return the Tovala, no questions asked. We’re that confident that you’ll love it. We also stand behind the Tovala with our 2-year warranty.